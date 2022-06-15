Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 11:42

House price inflation slows for first time in almost two years

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to April 2022 was €286,000
House price inflation slows for first time in almost two years

Tomas Doherty

House price inflation has slowed for the first time in almost two years.

According to the latest residential property price index, property prices nationally rose by 14.2 per cent over the year to April, down from a seven-year high of 15.1 per cent in March.

In Dublin, residential prices saw an increase of 11.5 per cent, down from 12.7 per cent in March, while property prices outside Dublin were 16.4 per cent higher year-on-year.

House prices in Dublin increased by 11.3 per cent and apartment prices were up by 12.8 per cent. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Dublin City at 12.7 per cent, while Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown saw a rise of 9.0 per cent.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 16.4 per cent and apartment prices rose by 16.3 per cent.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border at 22.1 per cent, while at the other end of the scale, house prices in the Mid-West increased by 11.7 per cent.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to April 2022 was €286,000.

More in this section

Ryanair drops Afrikaans test after backlash in South Africa Ryanair drops Afrikaans test after backlash in South Africa
Disclosures tribunal: Former senior Garda 'hurt' and 'disturbed' by complaints Disclosures tribunal: Former senior Garda 'hurt' and 'disturbed' by complaints
Average wait time in emergency departments was over 11 hours last month Average wait time in emergency departments was over 11 hours last month
RTÉ ‘disappointed’ after Dublin Pride ends partnership over Liveline broadcast

RTÉ ‘disappointed’ after Dublin Pride ends partnership over Liveline broadcast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more