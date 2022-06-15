House price inflation slows for first time in almost two years

Tomas Doherty

House price inflation has slowed for the first time in almost two years.

According to the latest residential property price index, property prices nationally rose by 14.2 per cent over the year to April, down from a seven-year high of 15.1 per cent in March.

In Dublin, residential prices saw an increase of 11.5 per cent, down from 12.7 per cent in March, while property prices outside Dublin were 16.4 per cent higher year-on-year.

House prices in Dublin increased by 11.3 per cent and apartment prices were up by 12.8 per cent. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Dublin City at 12.7 per cent, while Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown saw a rise of 9.0 per cent.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 16.4 per cent and apartment prices rose by 16.3 per cent.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border at 22.1 per cent, while at the other end of the scale, house prices in the Mid-West increased by 11.7 per cent.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to April 2022 was €286,000.