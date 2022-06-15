Web Summit sustains €30m revenue hit due to Covid, records loss of €5m

Gordon Deegan

Businessman Paddy Cosgrave’s Web Summit group sustained a €30.59 million hit to revenues in 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19.

That is according to new accounts filed by Manders Terrace Ltd which show that the plummeting revenues resulted in the business recording a pre-tax loss of €5.29 million in 2020.

This followed the business enjoying pre-tax profits of €6.96 million in 2019 - a negative swing of €12.2 million.

The accounts for the holding company behind the Web Summit and other events show turnover reduced by €30.59 million or 64 per cent from €47.94 million to €17.35 million in the 12 months to the end of December 2020.

Virtual conference

Revenues declined sharply after the Web Summit was unable to stage its flag-ship in-person Web Summit in Lisbon in 2020 due to Covid-19.

It subsequently ran a virtual version of the conference in December 2020, attracting 104,000 people.

The principal activity of the group is developing software and organising events.

According to the directors under the heading of ‘post balance events’, “we have continued to invest into the development of our software and tech to improve our physical events as we return in person”.

They state: “Web Summit returned stronger than expected in 2021 selling out to over 40,000 attendees, with numbers capped due to Covid-19 health and safety regulations.”

The 2020 pre-tax loss takes account of €1 million that the Web Summit donated to ChangeX in 2020.

A note attached to the accounts, signed on October 31st last, describes ChangeX as an Irish founded platform that brings people together to work on initiatives for the public good. The note states: “ChangeX identified and funded a set of projects aimed at strengthening Ireland’s response to Covid-19."

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on operations, numbers employed by the group continued to rise in 2020 increasing from 225 to 236.

Staff costs declined however from €16.19 million to €12.68 million.

Directors’ pay decreased from €850,100 to €551,212.

Wage subsidy scheme

The group benefited from ‘other operating income’ of €712,514 in 2020 and separately, published Revenue Commissioners’ statistics show that Manders Terrace subsidiary, Web Summit Services Ltd availed of Government Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme payments in 2020.

The loss also takes account of combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs of €1.7 million.

The 2020 loss resulted in the group’s shareholder funds reducing from €13 million to €7.77 million. The group’s cash funds increased from €10.75 million to €11.65 million.

The Web Summit conference was founded by Paddy Cosgrave, Daire Hickey and David Kelly in Dublin in 2009, with 150 attendees at the inaugural event. Mr Kelly resigned as a director in April 2021. Mr Hickey resigned as director in August 2019.

A high profile legal wrangle involving Mr Cosgrave and his former colleagues, Mr Hickey and Mr Kelly has yet to be determined across several court actions.

The Web Summit relocated to Lisbon in 2016 under a 10-year deal with the Portuguese government.