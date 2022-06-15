Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 07:16

What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

The last-minute grounding of the first deportation flight to Rwanda dominates Wednesday’s front pages.
A controversial speech by Michael D Higgins and the latest on the defective blocks scandal make the front pages of Irish newspapers today.

The Irish Times reports that a new grant scheme for homes affected by defective blocks could end up costing €3.65 billion if inflation runs consistently high.

The paper also features a photo of George Gonzaga Bento on its front page. The delivery cyclist was acquitted of all charges after fatally stabbing Dublin teenager Josh Dunne.

The Irish Examiner reports on the speech by Michael D Higgins on housing. The President described Ireland’s housing situation as a “disaster” and the country’s “great, great, great failure”.

The Irish Daily Mail declares "the end of cheap flights" after Ryanair said the price of summer getaways could rise a further 10 per cent.

The Echo pays tribute to well-known former county councillor in Cork.

The public body tasked with protecting energy consumers’ interests in the North has vetoed just two price hikes in the last five years, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

The British papers are led by reaction to the Rwanda deportation flight being cancelled following a late ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail all report the plane was grounded after migrants aboard it were granted injunctions against their removal at the 11th hour.

The story is also carried by i and The Independent.

The Guardian says the ruling has thrown the British government’s controversial deportation plan “into chaos”.

Metro and the Daily Mirror both label the situation a “farce”, with the former reporting the cancellation came the same day 400 more migrants crossed the English Channel.

The Daily Express leads with “fury” over the situation from British prime minister Boris Johnson, who accused lawyers of “abetting the work of criminal gangs”.

Elsewhere, Financial Times reports the British PM’s new cost-of-living tsar David Buttress recently called for Mr Johnson’s resignation and has claimed that voting Tory is “a form of self-harm”.

The Sun leads with an exclusive on Tyson Fury training for a boxing comeback.

And the Daily Star says health experts have issued a warning over this week’s imminent heatwave in England.

