What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

A controversial speech by Michael D Higgins and the latest on the defective blocks scandal make the front pages of Irish newspapers today.

The Irish Times reports that a new grant scheme for homes affected by defective blocks could end up costing €3.65 billion if inflation runs consistently high.

The paper also features a photo of George Gonzaga Bento on its front page. The delivery cyclist was acquitted of all charges after fatally stabbing Dublin teenager Josh Dunne.

The Irish Examiner reports on the speech by Michael D Higgins on housing. The President described Ireland’s housing situation as a “disaster” and the country’s “great, great, great failure”.

The Irish Daily Mail declares "the end of cheap flights" after Ryanair said the price of summer getaways could rise a further 10 per cent.

So, will we even be able to afford to fly abroad by the end of summer?

For all this and lots more, pick up a copy of Wednesday's Irish Daily Mail

The Echo pays tribute to well-known former county councillor in Cork.

The public body tasked with protecting energy consumers’ interests in the North has vetoed just two price hikes in the last five years, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning.



Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning.

The British papers are led by reaction to the Rwanda deportation flight being cancelled following a late ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail all report the plane was grounded after migrants aboard it were granted injunctions against their removal at the 11th hour.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Rwanda deportation blocked by European judges'#TomorrowsPapersToday



The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:

The story is also carried by i and The Independent.

The Guardian says the ruling has thrown the British government’s controversial deportation plan “into chaos”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 15 June 2022: European ruling throws Rwanda plan into chaos pic.twitter.com/gECyLdLnca — The Guardian (@guardian) June 14, 2022

Metro and the Daily Mirror both label the situation a “farce”, with the former reporting the cancellation came the same day 400 more migrants crossed the English Channel.

Tomorrow's Paper Today



RWANDAN AIR FARCE



🔴 First deportation flight is grounded by European Court

🔴 But 400 migrants cross the Channel by boat on same day #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/azh22Jlr5K — Metro (@MetroUK) June 14, 2022

The Daily Express leads with “fury” over the situation from British prime minister Boris Johnson, who accused lawyers of “abetting the work of criminal gangs”.

Elsewhere, Financial Times reports the British PM’s new cost-of-living tsar David Buttress recently called for Mr Johnson’s resignation and has claimed that voting Tory is “a form of self-harm”.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Wednesday 15 June 2022 pic.twitter.com/iSXXM7g3MO — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 14, 2022

The Sun leads with an exclusive on Tyson Fury training for a boxing comeback.

On tomorrow's front page: Tyson Fury in £200million retirement U-turn with heavyweight king back in training as he eyes huge Anthony Joshua payday

https://t.co/X7xIGvrDFF pic.twitter.com/BGSqU2tAq3 — The Sun (@TheSun) June 14, 2022

And the Daily Star says health experts have issued a warning over this week’s imminent heatwave in England.