Dublin Pride terminates partnership with RTÉ following Liveline discussion

Amy Blaney

Dublin Pride has terminated its partnership with RTÉ due to what it described as “extremely harmful anti-trans” discussions aired on Joe Duffy's Liveline on RTÉ Radio One.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Dublin Pride confirmed it will part ways with the national broadcaster. Organisers said they were “angered” and “disappointed” by what they called “unacceptable” and “triggering” discussions on the show.

“Over the past three years, we have worked together with the national broadcaster to increase the positive representation of LGBTQ+ people on TV, radio, and online, and to see the good work of so many people undone is saddening in the extreme and negates much of the efforts made to date,” the statement said.

“It breaches trust with our community and causes untold hurt.”

The statement added: “As an official media partner of Dublin Pride, but more importantly as Ireland's national broadcaster, we expected better than for RTÉ to stoke the flames of anti-trans rhetoric.”

Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride's statement on termination of media partnership with RTÉ.

Dublin Pride said it expected a response from RTÉ on “how they will make amends for this situation and are committed to continuing the fight for equality, fairness and respect for all members of our LGBTQ+ family”.

RTÉ has yet to comment on the announcement.