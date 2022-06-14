Josh Dunne murder trial: Deliveroo workers showed their solidarity in court

Alison O'Riordan

A sense of camaraderie amongst food delivery workers was evident throughout the trial but especially on the final day that George Bento gave evidence, when around 30 people in Deliveroo uniforms came to court to support their fellow worker.

Mr Bento, who was accused of murdering 16-year-old Josh Dunne, has been cleared of any offence in relation to the fatal stabbing by a unanimous Central Criminal Court jury.

During the final day of Mr Bento's evidence, Mr Justice Paul Burns was prompted to ask the jury to rise when one worker sat in the prosecution's bench for junior counsel.

When the jury left the courtroom, Mr Justice Burns asked a garda if the victim’s family was alright. The guard told the judge that some of them had felt uncomfortable so they left the courtroom.

Padraig Dwyer SC, defending, told the judge that the delivery cyclists turnout was a surprise to the defence and suggested that they reduce their number. “I’m sure Mr Bento wouldn't want to make the victim’s family uncomfortable,” he added.

Mr Justice Burns said a group of identically dressed persons had entered the courtroom, occupying the available seating and that some had their mobile phones out.

He added: “I’m prepared to accept that these are co-workers attending to show their solidarity and support as a source of comfort to the accused. The court will not tolerate whatsoever any attempt to interfere with the integrity of the trial process. They’re welcome to attend court, whether they feel the manner in which they are appearing is doing any good for the trial process or the accused man, I think they should reflect on that. Proper provision has now been made for the families of the victims”.

Mr Dwyer told the judge that to the best of his knowledge, his client had not organised the delivery riders' attendance and he would ask Mr Bento if he wanted his supporters present. After consulting with the accused, Mr Dwyer said his client had “no hand, act or part” in arranging the turnout but that the accused did not mind the delivery riders staying in court.

However, he said the defendant did not want any “presence that would unduly affect the victim’s family”.

Mr Justice Burns said he had heard Mr Bento’s views and that those attending needed to ask themselves if they were helping the process. “The gentlemen are well-behaved, it was more their presence in those numbers,” he concluded.