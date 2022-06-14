What the regional papers say: Workers strike in Waterford, concerns over pyrite redress

The regional papers cover a variety of stories this week, including the Pyrite redress scheme, workers' strikes in Waterford and the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) awards.

The Nationalist leads with the opening of a new €12 million Penneys store in Carlow, reporting that shoppers queued from the early morning on Tuesday to be among the first to see the town's new addition.

The Kildare Nationalist reads: 'Naas named nation's cleanest town again'. The Irish Business Against Litter award was handed to Naas for the second year in a row, beating off almost 40 other towns and urban districts from around the country.

'Man is jailed for stalking ex-wife' is the main headline on the front of the Laois Nationalist which reports the accused received a five and a half year sentence for putting a GPS tracking device on his ex-wife's car and repeatedly calling her from a number of different phones.

Waterford News & Star carries images of a workers' strike at Bausch + Lomb following a dispute over pay.

The paper reports more strike action is expected "as management and staff fail to reach agreement".

The front page of the Roscommon Herald reports farmers in the county are being faced with a "perfect storm" as the cost of fuel, fertiliser and animal feed continue to rise.

The papers also covers calls for additional garda resources to be place in Ballaghaderreen to tackle "serious escalating issues".

Finally, the Western People reads: 'Pyrite scheme "must not be rushed"', reporting that owners of houses impacted by defective blocks are calling for "rigorous pre-legislative scrutiny" before the redress scheme goes ahead.