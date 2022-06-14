Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 12:22

What the regional papers say: Workers strike in Waterford, concerns over pyrite redress

All the latest news from the country's regional papers
What the regional papers say: Workers strike in Waterford, concerns over pyrite redress

The regional papers cover a variety of stories this week, including the Pyrite redress scheme, workers' strikes in Waterford and the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) awards.

The Nationalist leads with the opening of a new €12 million Penneys store in Carlow, reporting that shoppers queued from the early morning on Tuesday to be among the first to see the town's new addition.

Regional front pages

The Kildare Nationalist reads: 'Naas named nation's cleanest town again'. The Irish Business Against Litter award was handed to Naas for the second year in a row, beating off almost 40 other towns and urban districts from around the country.

Regional front pages

'Man is jailed for stalking ex-wife' is the main headline on the front of the Laois Nationalist which reports the accused received a five and a half year sentence for putting a GPS tracking device on his ex-wife's car and repeatedly calling her from a number of different phones.

Regional front pages

Waterford News & Star carries images of a workers' strike at Bausch + Lomb following a dispute over pay.

The paper reports more strike action is expected "as management and staff fail to reach agreement".

Regional front pages

The front page of the Roscommon Herald reports farmers in the county are being faced with a "perfect storm" as the cost of fuel, fertiliser and animal feed continue to rise.

The papers also covers calls for additional garda resources to be place in Ballaghaderreen to tackle "serious escalating issues".

Regional front pages

Finally, the Western People reads: 'Pyrite scheme "must not be rushed"', reporting that owners of houses impacted by defective blocks are calling for "rigorous pre-legislative scrutiny" before the redress scheme goes ahead.

Regional front pages

More in this section

European Commission to reopen legal action against UK over protocol European Commission to reopen legal action against UK over protocol
Price of diesel and petrol rise to record levels Price of diesel and petrol rise to record levels
Skellig Michael temporarily closed to visitors Skellig Michael temporarily closed to visitors
Dublin city declared an LGBTIQ+ Freedom Zone

Dublin city declared an LGBTIQ+ Freedom Zone

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more