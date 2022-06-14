Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 12:23

Crowds gather as new €12m Penneys store opens in Carlow

The new 28,000 sq. ft €12 million store, employing over 100 people from the local area, is the first major milestone for Penneys as part of the €250 million investment the retailer has committed to Ireland over the next ten years.
Crowds gather as new €12m Penneys store opens in Carlow

Kenneth Fox

Crowds of people turned out to celebrate the opening of a new Penneys store in Carlow Town this morning.

The new 28,000 sq. ft €12 million store, employs over 100 people from the local area, is the first major milestone for Penneys as part of the €250 million investment the retailer has committed to Ireland over the next ten years.

Penneys Carlow will operate on 100 per cent renewable energy and is the first Penneys store in Ireland to have solar panels on its roof, supplying the electricity needs of the store.

At the opening of the store were Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, Lorraine Culligan Group Director People and Culture, Primark, Sandra Quinlan Store Manager, Penneys Carlow and the new Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Councillor Brian O'Donoghue.

The group were joined by Martina Farrell, wife of the late John Farrell, who was the former store manager and worked at Penneys Carlow for over 20 years, John sadly passed away from MND in 2021.

Martina cut the ribbon to officially open the new store located on Kennedy Avenue, Carlow Town.

More in this section

Price of diesel and petrol rise to record levels Price of diesel and petrol rise to record levels
European Commission to reopen legal action against UK over protocol European Commission to reopen legal action against UK over protocol
Skellig Michael temporarily closed to visitors Skellig Michael temporarily closed to visitors
Dublin city declared an LGBTIQ+ Freedom Zone

Dublin city declared an LGBTIQ+ Freedom Zone

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more