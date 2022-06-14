Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 10:46

Price of diesel and petrol rise to record levels

AA Roadwatch said prices have jumped by 11 per cent in the last two weeks
Price of diesel and petrol rise to record levels

The cost of diesel and petrol has increase by 11 per cent in the past two weeks, according to figures from AA Roadwatch.

The sharp jump has sent the cost of fuel at the pumps to record levels.

The average cost around the country of a litre of petrol is now €2.13, while a litre of diesel is €2.05.

Despite the record increase, Paddy Comyn from AA Roadwatch told Newstalk there does not seem to be an end in sight for the issue.

"It now costs the average motorists of a petrol car €750 more than last year to fill their car for a year, with the average diesel driver now spending €640 more per year than last year.

"Certainly, for now, it looks like there are going up significantly, judging by such an increase over the last two weeks."

"If they increase at this rate then it looks like it's only a matter of time before [average prices] reach €2.50 per litre," Mr Comyn added.

More in this section

Skellig Michael temporarily closed to visitors Skellig Michael temporarily closed to visitors
UK legislation on North Protocol 'reckless' and 'disgraceful', says O’Neill UK legislation on North Protocol 'reckless' and 'disgraceful', says O’Neill
Johnson ripping up Brexit protocol is ‘a new low’ says Taoiseach Johnson ripping up Brexit protocol is ‘a new low’ says Taoiseach
European Commission to reopen legal action against UK over protocol

European Commission to reopen legal action against UK over protocol

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more