Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 11:11

Five Ukrainian MPs to address Seanad

Five Ukrainian MPs will address Seanad Éireann today as part of their visit to Ireland.
Five Ukrainian MPs to address Seanad

James Cox

Five Ukrainian MPs will address Seanad Éireann today as part of their visit to Ireland.

The politicians - Lesia Vasylenko (Holos Party); Ivanna Klympush (European Solidarity Party); Rostyslav Tistyk and Dmytro Natalukha  (Servant of the People Party), and Alyona Shkrum MP (All Ukrainian Union 'Fatherland' Party) – will address the Upper House on their experiences of war in Ukraine.

They will speak following an invitation to do so from Cathaoirleach Mark Daly at the request of Senator Garret Ahearn.

Recently arrived Ukrainian refugees have been invited to attend the address to the Seanad. This includes 5-year-old Anastasiia and her mother, Yana, who were present in the Dáil for the video address by President Zelensky.

Commenting, Senator Daly said: “It is important that we continue to engage meaningfully with colleagues from Ukraine and that we never become complacent about the utter devastation resulting from this wholly unjustified conflict that I witnessed during my recent visit to Ukraine. We in Ireland have welcomed many Ukrainian people seeking a safe haven, and we stand with the people of Ukraine.

“Ireland and the EU’s enduring solidarity with Ukraine bolsters our shared values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. I am pleased and honoured that these brave representatives of the Ukrainian people are with us today to deliver the message of the Ukrainian government directly to the people of Ireland via the Seanad.”

Senator Ahearn added: “I would like to thank the Cathaoirleach for extending this invitation. My recent visit to Ukraine was a harrowing experience and it is important the people of Ireland can hear directly from those who are experiencing such an assault on their democracy.”

The Ukrainian MPs will address Seanad Éireann at 4pm today.

More in this section

European Commission to reopen legal action against UK over protocol European Commission to reopen legal action against UK over protocol
Skellig Michael temporarily closed to visitors Skellig Michael temporarily closed to visitors
UK legislation on North Protocol 'reckless' and 'disgraceful', says O’Neill UK legislation on North Protocol 'reckless' and 'disgraceful', says O’Neill
Johnson ripping up Brexit protocol is ‘a new low’ says Taoiseach

Johnson ripping up Brexit protocol is ‘a new low’ says Taoiseach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more