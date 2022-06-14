Five Ukrainian MPs to address Seanad

James Cox

Five Ukrainian MPs will address Seanad Éireann today as part of their visit to Ireland.

The politicians - Lesia Vasylenko (Holos Party); Ivanna Klympush (European Solidarity Party); Rostyslav Tistyk and Dmytro Natalukha (Servant of the People Party), and Alyona Shkrum MP (All Ukrainian Union 'Fatherland' Party) – will address the Upper House on their experiences of war in Ukraine.

They will speak following an invitation to do so from Cathaoirleach Mark Daly at the request of Senator Garret Ahearn.

Recently arrived Ukrainian refugees have been invited to attend the address to the Seanad. This includes 5-year-old Anastasiia and her mother, Yana, who were present in the Dáil for the video address by President Zelensky.

Commenting, Senator Daly said: “It is important that we continue to engage meaningfully with colleagues from Ukraine and that we never become complacent about the utter devastation resulting from this wholly unjustified conflict that I witnessed during my recent visit to Ukraine. We in Ireland have welcomed many Ukrainian people seeking a safe haven, and we stand with the people of Ukraine.

“Ireland and the EU’s enduring solidarity with Ukraine bolsters our shared values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. I am pleased and honoured that these brave representatives of the Ukrainian people are with us today to deliver the message of the Ukrainian government directly to the people of Ireland via the Seanad.”

Senator Ahearn added: “I would like to thank the Cathaoirleach for extending this invitation. My recent visit to Ukraine was a harrowing experience and it is important the people of Ireland can hear directly from those who are experiencing such an assault on their democracy.”

The Ukrainian MPs will address Seanad Éireann at 4pm today.