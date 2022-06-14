Scholz promises unified EU response to UK's protocol bill

Reuters

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said he found Britain's "unjustified" decision to float a law that would scrap checks on goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland "regrettable", adding that the European Union would have a unified response.

Tensions have been simmering for months since Britain accused the bloc of a heavy-handed approach to the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland - checks needed to keep an open border with EU-member Ireland.

"Britain has taken a very regrettable decision that goes against all the agreements between the EU and Britain," he said. "It is also unjustified because the European Commission made many pragmatic proposals.

"The EU will be unified in its reaction, and it has the full range of instruments at its disposal."

White House response

The White House on Monday urged Britain and the European Union to return to talks to resolve differences over implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, but said it does not expect the issue to impede a US-UK trade dialogue next week.

"The US priority remains protecting the gains of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, and preserving peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Asked if Britain's plans to override some of the post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland could become an impediment for June 22nd US-UK trade discussions planned in Boston or a future US-UK trade deal, Ms Jean-Pierre said, "No, I don't believe it will be."