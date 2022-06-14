What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The reaction to the UK's move to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol dominates Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner lead with the UK government's actions, which the Taoiseach has labelled a "new low".

The Echo leads with a story on hospital waiting lists in Cork, while the paper is also celebrating 130 years "as a voice for Cork".

The Irish Independent leads with rising petrol prices.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a Nigerian bishop criticising President Michael D Higgins over his comments relating to a shooting at a church in the country.

Michael D in hot water over comments made about Church massacre...

The Herald leads with a story on two people being questioned over the 2019 murder of Keith Branigan.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with Michelle O'Neill criticising the UK's "reckless" Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

The UK's papers are led by the British government’s controversial asylum seeker policy being given the green light.

Metro reports the first Rwanda deportation flight is set to leave the UK after a last-ditch legal bid to halt the policy failed.

The Irish News also leads with anger over the Bill.

Protocol law sparks anger from majority of MLAs



Initial Ballymurphy payout offered 'worth less than compensation for a dead dog'



The Daily Mail hails the ruling as “common sense”, while the i leads with the leadership of the Church of England denouncing the plan as an “immoral policy that shames Britain”.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times, The Independent and The Guardian report the EU has threatened legal action over the Government’s plan to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Boris Johnson is holding off on tax cuts for households until inflation cools, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror says the Duke of Cambridge threatened to pull out of the Garter Day parade on Monday if the Duke of York was allowed to participate.

The Sun reports the Duke of Cambridge is moving his family into the Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

And the Daily Star says Britons are set to be hit with a hornet invasion, heatwave and “airport baggage hell”.