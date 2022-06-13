Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 19:51

Junior doctor strike a 'last resort' as union votes in favour

The IMO is seeking urgent talks with the HSE after 97 per cent of non-consultant hospital doctors voted in favour of industrial action
Junior doctor strike a 'last resort' as union votes in favour

Amy Blaney

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has said a strike by junior doctors would be a “last resort” as the sector voted on Monday to take industrial action over poor working conditions.

The IMO is seeking urgent talks with the HSE after 97 per cent of non-consultant hospital doctors voted in favour of industrial action.

Junior doctors say they are prepared to strike as a last resort, if unsafe and illegal working hours are not seriously addressed.

The proposed strikes follow recent industrial action taken by medical scientists in May, while the HSE is under pressure with rising Covid-19 admissions.

The union says more junior doctors are opting to leave the country over long hours and toxic working environments.

Chair of the IMO's Non-Consultant Hospital Doctors Committee, Dr John Cannon said the strike would be a “last resort” to the poor working conditions.

“Junior doctors, like all doctors, really, really don’t want to go on strike. We got into medicine to take care of people, to cure disease and to help people.

“So even when doctors are working in very, very austere, poor working conditions, they are very resistant to go on strike.

“It’s a last resort and the fact that 97 per cent are willing to take industrial action or strike action is a really, really start number, and we hope the Government takes note.”

More in this section

Skellig Michael temporarily closed to visitors Skellig Michael temporarily closed to visitors
UK legislation on North Protocol 'reckless' and 'disgraceful', says O’Neill UK legislation on North Protocol 'reckless' and 'disgraceful', says O’Neill
INMO calls lack of action from HSE around overcrowding 'inexcusable' INMO calls lack of action from HSE around overcrowding 'inexcusable'
Johnson ripping up Brexit protocol is ‘a new low’ says Taoiseach

Johnson ripping up Brexit protocol is ‘a new low’ says Taoiseach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more