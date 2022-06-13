Junior doctor strike a 'last resort' as union votes in favour

Amy Blaney

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has said a strike by junior doctors would be a “last resort” as the sector voted on Monday to take industrial action over poor working conditions.

The IMO is seeking urgent talks with the HSE after 97 per cent of non-consultant hospital doctors voted in favour of industrial action.

Junior doctors say they are prepared to strike as a last resort, if unsafe and illegal working hours are not seriously addressed.

The proposed strikes follow recent industrial action taken by medical scientists in May, while the HSE is under pressure with rising Covid-19 admissions.

The union says more junior doctors are opting to leave the country over long hours and toxic working environments.

Chair of the IMO's Non-Consultant Hospital Doctors Committee, Dr John Cannon said the strike would be a “last resort” to the poor working conditions.

“Junior doctors, like all doctors, really, really don’t want to go on strike. We got into medicine to take care of people, to cure disease and to help people.

“So even when doctors are working in very, very austere, poor working conditions, they are very resistant to go on strike.

“It’s a last resort and the fact that 97 per cent are willing to take industrial action or strike action is a really, really start number, and we hope the Government takes note.”