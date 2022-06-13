Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 19:08

Skellig Michael temporarily closed to visitors

The Office of Public Works says Skellig Michael, the small island popular with tourists off the coast of Co Kerry, is being temporarily closed to visitors
The Office of Public Works says Skellig Michael, the small island popular with tourists off the coast of Co Kerry, is being temporarily closed to visitors. The OPW said the clause was due to rockfall on Monday.

There were no casualties, however, the island has been closed to allow for a full examination of the site and to clear debris.

The OPW says the site, which featured in a number of Star Wars movies, will re-open to visitors when the area is declared safe.

It's a blow to the boat operators who are expecting a bumper tourist trade as the island enjoys its first full tourist programme since 2019. The Unesco World Heritage Site, was due to be open from mid-May until October 1st. A maximum of 180 people are permitted to land on the island on any one day - though landings are weather-dependent.

Rescued

Meanwhile, five people have been rescued after becoming stuck on the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks on Sunday night.

A group of hikers became trapped on an area known as Howling Ridge before making a call to Kerry Mountain Rescue at 11pm.

The rescue effort began at 6am after it was decided that the group was not in immediate danger.

The three men and two women were helped from the mountain with the help of Rescue Helicopter 115 and none were injured.

It was the seventh call-out for emergency crews in the area in the last two weeks.

