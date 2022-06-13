Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 17:01

Two arrested in connection with fatal caravan park shooting in Louth

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were arrested on Monday
Amy Blaney

Gardaí have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man at a caravan park in Co Louth in 2019.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were arrested on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation.

Both are being detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Balbriggan and Drogheda Garda Stations.

The fatal shooting occurred at a caravan park on the Clogherhead to Termonfeckin road at Clogherhead, Co Louth on August 27th, 2019.

The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

