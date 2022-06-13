Five-time stroke survivor 'shocked' HSE closing ED at Navan hospital

Louise Walsh

A five-time stroke survivor says she is 'shocked and saddened' at reports that the HSE is closing the Emergency Department at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan, Co. Meath.

It's been reported that the HSE plan to downgrade the emergency service to a medical assessment unit and a local injury unit.

Up to 10,000 people hit the streets of Navan last October in a march against any closure of services at the facility despite Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly ordering a temporary reprieve to the facilities.

Jillian Ennis O'Boyle hopes that the public will take to the streets again in protest of the decision.

The 43-year-old says she would be dead only for receiving life-saving treatment at the hospital and is still dependent on its care regularly as she fights a progressive degenerative disease.