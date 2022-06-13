Public transport use reaches highest level since pre-pandemic

Muireann Duffy

Travel is slowing returning to pre-pandemic levels, with public transport usage reaching its highest level since March 2020.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed public transport journeys increased by 68 per cent during the second week of May this year compared to the same week of 2021.

Car traffic volumes also rose to their highest levels so far this year after the final week of May showed a 16 per cent increase on the same week last year.

In Dublin, Luas journeys were up by 90 per cent for the week beginning May 23rd, 2022 compared to the week starting May 24th, 2021, while bicycle use in the capital for the month jumped by 70 per cent against May 2021.

The CSO also confirmed there were 13 fatalities on the roads last month, the highest figure recorded for May since 2016.

In terms of international travel, which has seen steady improvement since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions both here and around the world, May passenger numbers at Dublin Airport were down 13 per cent on 2019 figures.

Knock and Cork are also yet to return to May 2019 numbers, both down 15 per cent, while Shannon noted a 16 per cent drop.