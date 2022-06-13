Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 13:37

Toy Show star Adam King and Ryan Tubridy share 'real hug' at Ireland match

Late Late Toy Show star Adam King and Ryan Tubridy shared a "real hug" after meeting at the Aviva Stadium
James Cox

Late Late Toy Show star Adam King and Ryan Tubridy shared a "real hug" after meeting at the Aviva Stadium during Ireland's clash with Scotland on Saturday.

Adam King Adventures, which is run by Adam's father David, shared a picture of the moment.

The caption read: "Look who we met at the @AVIVAStadium @FAIreland game! And after 2 years and all the lockdowns - finally - a real hug. What a lovely moment."

'A golden moment.'

Tubridy also shared a picture of the moment on Instagram, the presenter wrote: "As Adam's Dad said, this hug was over two years, five Late Late Show appearances and a great friendship in the making.

"A golden moment."

King, who is seven, became an instant Toy Show favourite when he appeared as a toy tester on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020.

As the country was still in the midst of Covid-19 restrictions, he lifted a picture of a heart captioned: 'A Hug fo you.'

King was born with osteogenesis imperfecta type 2, which causes brittle bones.

Since his appearance on The Late Late Toy Show, King has raised over €250,000 for Temple Street Hospital in Dublin and Cork University Maternity Hospital.

