Robbie Williams announces Dublin gig as part of arena tour

Celebrating 25 years of his solo career, Robbie Williams has confirmed he will embark on a new arena tour, playing one night in Dublin this October.

The eight-night 'XXV' tour will see the former Take That member also play two nights in London, Manchester and Glasgow, as well as one night in Birmingham.

I can’t wait to be back on tour in the U.K. & Ireland later this year… Order XXV from my official store before 8PM tomorrow for first access to tickets. See you down the front! Love, Rob xhttps://t.co/6H7tHeFnD9 pic.twitter.com/iUXuzbWkAt — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) June 13, 2022

The Dublin concert will be held in the 3Arena on Saturday, October 29th, with tickets going on general sale from 9am on Friday, June 17th.

Williams previously announced his new album will be released on Friday, September 9th, featuring some of his best known hits, recorded with the Metropole Orkest.

The tour kicks off at London's O2 Arena on Sunday, October 9th, finishing with the Dublin gig.

Tickets are priced at €57.65 and will be available for purchase on the Ticketmaster website.