Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 07:16

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The British government's plan to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol is reported across the national newspapers
The latest move by the British government regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol is widely reported in Monday's national newspapers.

The Irish Times leads with 'Johnson to introduce protocol override', reporting that the British prime minister will 'risk trade war with the EU' by carrying out threats to break the post-Brexit trade agreement.

The paper also reports that the Green Party has said Budget 2023 must 'lift people out of poverty', with the party targetting increases to key welfare payments.

The Irish Examiner carries an image of skeletal remains found in a shallow grave under a pub in Cork city. It is understood the victims "met a violent and gruesome end," according to archaeologists.

The paper also reports that five Ukrainian soldiers wounded in the war against Russia were airlifted to Ireland for treatment over the weekend.

The Echo also covers the discovery of the human remains in Cork, alongside a story on three areas of Cork city being deemed 'dirty' following a survey by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL).

In Britain, the papers on are led by the UK government's plans to unilaterally amend the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Daily Telegraph reports European judges will be blocked from having the final say on Northern Ireland disputes under the new Bill.

The Guardian says the British government has been warned the legislation will damage UK investment.

A “Tory rift” has been sparked over the controversial plans, according to The Independent and Financial Times.

Elsewhere, The Times says the UK government is planning to force universities to reveal investment from ‘foreign actors’.

The Daily Express leads with British government sources vowing “nothing is off the table” when it comes to stopping planned strike action from rail unions.

The Sun says Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William have banned Prince Andrew from appearing in public at the Garter Day service in Windsor.

Thirty-one individuals due to be deported to Rwanda on Tuesday have filed legal action to delay the fight, according to the Daily Mail and the i.

Metro carries a tribute from the family of British soldier Jordan Gatley, who has been killed fighting for Ukraine.

The Daily Mirror says the British prime minister Boris Johnson is set to shelve plans to extend the free school meals scheme.

And the Daily Star reports an upcoming heatwave could be the “hottest ever”.

