Social media users able to report misinformation under new law

Social media users will soon be able to report misinformation relating to elections and referenda.

The Electoral Reform Bill proposes new powers to prevent manipulative or inauthentic behaviours online.

Take down and correction notices could also be issued to protect Ireland's democratic processes.

Speaking to Newstalk, junior minister for electoral reform, Malcolm Noonan, says platforms will have a responsibility to take down misinformation: "It's really about tackling disinformation and misinformation.

"That is the most challenging part that we are seeing globally, and we don't want that to seep into Ireland as well."

The important thing is that those who will be screening are looking "dispassionately" at what is misinformation and disinformation.

He said it is important people can separate genuine political disagreement online over actual misinformation,