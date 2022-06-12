Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 19:10

Five injured Ukrainian soldiers airlifted to Irish hospital

Two have been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and the third has been taken to University Hospital Galway.
Kenneth Fox

Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded in the war against Russia have been airlifted to Ireland for treatment this weekend.

As the Irish Examiner reports, three men were flown into Dublin this afternoon.

Two others were flown into Dublin on Friday and transferred to Cork University Hospital by ambulance.

It is understood the five were taken from field hospitals to hospitals in the Ukraine in recent days, before being transferred to Poland to be brought to Ireland.

The treatment of the five soldiers is the first time that military casualties have been brought to Ireland from the war in Ukraine.

The transfers were coordinated by the European Union with the Health Service Executive and the National Ambulance Service.

It is being done under the auspices of the European Disaster Relief Project set up in 2001 to provide support between European countries when individual countries' health services are overwhelmed.

