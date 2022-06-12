Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 15:21

Mayo Council at odds with Government over cost of housing Ukraine refugees

Candle of Grace has been told the State will not pay for the hotel bills, which are believed to be €120,000 a month
Mayo Council at odds with Government over cost of housing Ukraine refugees

Kenneth Fox

A charity which evacuated 90 children from Ukraine is at the heart of a dispute between Mayo County Council and the Government over who will pay their accommodation costs.

Candle of Grace has been told the State will not pay for the hotel bills, which are believed to be €120,000 a month.

Mayo County Council agreed to pay for the kids' stay in the belief that the Department of Children would reimburse them - the Department says the charity's work does not fall within their remit.

Speaking to Newstalk, Candle of Grace founder, Lily Luzan, is concerned about the children, who have already experienced great trauma.

"We were quite sure that everything was sorted. We were sure that because Mayo County Council had looked after other refugees before and after, that everything was dealt with.

"They (The Government) are just saying that we made arrangements with Mayo Council and ourselves, so we have to take care of it."

Ms Luzan called it "shocking" especially since most of the refugees in question are children.

The latest count near the end of May, showed over 33,000 Ukraine refugees have arrived in Ireland

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed women aged 20 and over account for 48 per cent of arrivals to date, and individuals aged 0 to 19 made up 38 per cent.

The data showed 33,151 people arrived from the war-torn country up to May 22nd. The number is based on the amount of public service (PPS) numbers issued to Ukrainians under the Temporary Protection Directive.

The highest proportion of those arriving, just over 14,700, were categorised as "one parent with children"

More in this section

Accountancy apprenticeship programme to create 140 jobs Accountancy apprenticeship programme to create 140 jobs
Man charged with firearm offences after Coveney security alert Man charged with firearm offences after Coveney security alert
McDonald says Lewis is ‘talking through his hat’ over Brexit protocol McDonald says Lewis is ‘talking through his hat’ over Brexit protocol
Men found in shallow grave under Cork pub met a ‘violent’ death centuries ago

Men found in shallow grave under Cork pub met a ‘violent’ death centuries ago

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more