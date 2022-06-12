Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 11:20

Accountancy apprenticeship programme to create 140 jobs

Applications are based in colleges in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Monaghan, Waterford and Wicklow
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

An accountancy apprenticeship programme is to create 140 jobs in Ireland this year.

Applications are now open for the Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) apprenticeship – based in colleges in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Monaghan, Waterford and Wicklow.

The ATI apprenticeship is a funded, two-year, work-based learning programme in which apprentices work, learn and earn.

Dublin-based ATI graduate Katie Mikulan (23) initially pursued a degree before deciding to begin the apprenticeship in 2020.

 

She said: “I began an accounting and finance degree after my Leaving Certificate, but university was not what I expected; I did not enjoy it as much as I thought and left after a year and a half.

“College can be expensive, but a funded apprenticeship programme is a great alternative.

“I would recommend the apprenticeship if you are unsure about full-time third level education. It also offers exemptions for many of the top professional accounting bodies if you wish to go on to become a fully-qualified accountant.”

Ms Mikulan now works as a tax operations officer with Citibank and hopes to become a fully qualified tax adviser with the Irish Tax Institute.

School leavers, Leaving Certificate students, career changers and mature learners can apply through Accounting Technicians Ireland.

