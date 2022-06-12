Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 09:27

Man charged with firearm offences after Coveney security alert

The 51-year-old will appear in court in Belfast on Monday.
Man charged with firearm offences after Coveney security alert

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A 51-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences after being arrested by detectives investigating a security alert that led to the Minister for Foreign Affairs being evacuated from a peace event in Belfast.

He is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate, and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Simon Coveney had to leave the peace event, organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation, in north Belfast on March 25th.

Laganside Court
The man will appear in court on Monday. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

The Houben Centre in the Crumlin Road was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross Church was also disrupted.

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device, which he believed to be a live bomb, to the church.

The item in the van turned out to be a hoax bomb.

The man who has been charged is one of two arrested by police on Wednesday.

Two firearms were also seized after operations in the Shankill area of Belfast and in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

The other man, well-known loyalist Winston Irvine, appeared in court on Saturday charged with firearm offences.

More in this section

Man due in court on firearm charges after Coveney security alert Man due in court on firearm charges after Coveney security alert
‘The days of cheap funding are going’: Donohoe concerned over rising cost of borrowing ‘The days of cheap funding are going’: Donohoe concerned over rising cost of borrowing
New trade rules for Northern Ireland will not break law, Brandon Lewis says New trade rules for Northern Ireland will not break law, Brandon Lewis says
Minister apologises for ‘tone-deaf’ letter demanding repayment from grieving mother

Minister apologises for ‘tone-deaf’ letter demanding repayment from grieving mother

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more