New trade rules for Northern Ireland will not break law, Brandon Lewis says

Thomson Reuters

Britain will bring forward legislation on Monday that complies with the law to change the Northern Ireland protocol that governs trade following Brexit, Northern secretary Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.

"The legislation that we will outline tomorrow is within the law; what we are going to do is lawful and it is correct," he told Sky News.

Meanwhile, Mary Lou McDonald said the legislation would unilaterally change the Northern Ireland protocol and break international law.

The Sinn Féin president said there were mechanisms to improve the application of the protocol involving Dublin and Brussels.

"There is a willingness here, there is a willingness to engage by the European Commission, but the British government has refused to engage," she told Sky News on Sunday.

"It has not been constructive, it has sought a destructive path, and is now proposing to introduce legislation that will undoubtedly breach international law."

Trade threats

Britain has been threatening for months to rip up the Northern Ireland protocol, a trade deal for the region that was struck by British prime minister Boris Johnson's government in order to secure a Brexit divorce and a wider trade agreement between Brussels and London.

London says the implementation of the protocol has damaged trade within the United Kingdom and threaten political stability in Northern Ireland.

The new legislation is designed to simplify the rules but has drawn sharp criticism in Brussels and Washington where it is seen by many as an inflammatory move that violates an international treaty.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said in May that Brussels would respond with all measures at its disposal. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there could be no US-UK trade deal if London proceeds with the plan.

The protocol enabled Britain to leave the EU's single market and customs union without controls being re-imposed on the border between the Republic and the North, vital to the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

By striking such a deal, it effectively agreed to a customs border between Northern Ireland and Britain.

The Times newspaper reported last week that the legislation had undergone "substantial drafting and redrafting" after Johnson, badly weakened by a narrow victory in a confidence vote, came under pressure by his Brexit-backing lawmakers to toughen the terms.

However Johnson will need to secure support from all wings of the party to get the legislation through parliament. Four in 10 of his lawmakers voted to ditch Johnson in the confidence vote, and some have already expressed concern about the bill.