Kellie Harrington, Ailbhe Smyth and Mary Aiken given Freedom of Dublin

Kenneth Fox

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland has conferred the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin on Ailbhe Smyth, Kellie Harrington and Professor Mary Aiken.

The ceremony took place in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin this evening.

Both the Lord Mayor and Dublin City Council paid tribute to Ailbhe for her work in the areas of human rights, social justice, professor Mary Aiken for her work in the areas of cyberpsychology, online safety and security, and Kellie Harrington for her work in her community and incredible sporting achievements.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland said “The Freedom of the City is the highest Civic honour Dublin City can bestow. It is a privilege for me to confer the Freedom on these three most deserving recipients, Ailbhe Smyth, Professor Mary Aiken and Kellie Harrington.

Speaking about the honour, Ailbhe Smyth said, ‘I am deeply honoured and absolutely delighted to receive the Freedom of the City I love and have lived in all my life.

"As an activist, it’s wonderful to see our collective struggles for equality, justice and human rights being recognised and valued and so encouraging for younger generations of campaigners."

Kellie Harrington said “It's such an honour to receive the freedom of the City, and I am so grateful. It gives me and my family a huge sense of pride and I would like to thank the Lord Mayor and Dublin City Council on behalf of my family, my community an all who has supported me on my journey."

Kellie Harrington pictured at the Mansion House in advance of this evening's ceremony.

Fennell Photography 2022

Finally, professor Mary Aiken said “It is an honour to be considered in the same roll call as JFK, Nelson Mandela and Mother Theresa, I am equally honoured to be in the company of strong, pioneering female representatives of Irelands recent past, present and future.

"However, I don’t view this as an award for personal endeavour - I am delighted that it highlights the science and work focused on creating a safer and more secure cyberspace."

The Freedom has previously been conferred on 83 people ranging from presidents to prisoners of conscience, to entertainers and sport stars.

The first recipient of the Freedom of the City was Isaac Butt in 1876. The most recent recipients were Jim Gavin on 18th January 2020 and Dr Tony Holohan on 19th June 2021.