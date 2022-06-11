Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 10:18

Man due in court on firearm charges after Coveney security alert

A bomb hoax led to Simon Coveney being evacuated from a peace event in Belfast in March.
Man due in court on firearm charges after Coveney security alert

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man is due to appear in court charged with a number of offences after he was arrested by detectives investigating a security alert that led to the Minister for Foreign Affairs being evacuated from a peace event in Belfast.

The 46-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

He is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Simon Coveney had to leave the peace event, organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation, in north Belfast on March 25th.

Houben Centre incident
Simon Coveney was ushered from the room due to the security alert. Photo: Hume Foundation/PA

The Houben Centre in the Crumlin Road was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross Church was disrupted.

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device, which he believed to be a live bomb, to the church.

The item in the van turned out to be a hoax bomb.

The man who has been charged was one of two arrested by police on Wednesday.

Two firearms were also seized after operations in the Shankill area of Belfast and in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

More in this section

‘The days of cheap funding are going’: Donohoe concerned over rising cost of borrowing ‘The days of cheap funding are going’: Donohoe concerned over rising cost of borrowing
Dermot Kennedy to play his 'biggest headline show' in Dublin this weekend Dermot Kennedy to play his 'biggest headline show' in Dublin this weekend
Video sharing platform Tik Tok to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland Video sharing platform Tik Tok to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland
HSE to spend €500,000 on condoms to fight STD battle

HSE to spend €500,000 on condoms to fight STD battle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more