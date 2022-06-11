Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 08:59

‘The days of cheap funding are going’: Donohoe concerned over rising cost of borrowing

The Minister for Finance has said he will be focusing on ‘the lowest level of borrowing‘
‘The days of cheap funding are going’: Donohoe concerned over rising cost of borrowing

The Minister for Finance has raised concerns over the rising cost of borrowing in advance of the budget and amid ongoing pressure on the Government to intervene again on the cost of living.

Paschal Donohoe on Friday dialled down public expectations of a cost-of-living giveaway budget, warning that any Government measures must not become “part of the problem”.

He told an Economic and Social Research Institute conference organised in advance of the budget: “Let me emphasise that the days of cheap funding are going.”

Weighing up competing demands as part of the next budget will be "complex and challenging" and, faced with increasing interest rates, Mr Donohoe has said he will be focusing on "the lowest level of borrowing".

The State has enjoyed years of cheap borrowing as central banks kept rates low.

However, with the European Central Bank approving a 0.25 per cent increase in interest rates, and flagging more for later in the year, senior Government sources told The Irish Times that bond yields on 10-year Irish Government debt went above 2 per cent on Friday, compared with almost zero at the start of the year.

And while he said the Government would “continue to play its role in the time ahead” in assisting households meeting cost of living challenges, he warned that the Government’s balance sheet “cannot be used to absorb all of that change that is under way”.

He said there were clear signals that an “economic regime change” is under way in the global economy, driven by post-pandemic disruption, changing monetary policy and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

He said the Department of Finance’s “best assessment” is that risks flagged earlier this year are “indeed developing”, with changes to the structure of globalisation under way.

It comes amid ongoing tensions within the Coalition over whether the Government should proceed with another package of economic supports. While not explicitly ruling out more interventions this side of the budget, Mr Donohoe said there were “limits” to what the Government could do.

“My focus and the focus of Minister [for Public Expenditure Michael] McGrath is now on preparing the budget and at budget time putting in place the measures that we know will be needed to help many with the rising cost of living.”

More in this section

HSE to spend €500,000 on condoms to fight STD battle HSE to spend €500,000 on condoms to fight STD battle
Video sharing platform Tik Tok to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland Video sharing platform Tik Tok to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland
What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages
Dermot Kennedy to play his 'biggest headline show' in Dublin this weekend

Dermot Kennedy to play his 'biggest headline show' in Dublin this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more