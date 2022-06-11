What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 08:30

The rising costs of car rentals is a focus for some of Saturday’s papers.
The front pages in Ireland lead with the slow pace of homebuilding on State lands and the rising cost of car rentals.

The Irish Times reports that sites to accommodate more than 12,000 homes to be built by the Land Development Agency will not enter the planning process until the second half of this decade, according to an internal Government analysis.

Ministers were told at Cabinet this week to redouble their efforts to find new packages of State land or properties suitable for housing.

The Irish Examiner says Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has dialled down public expectations of a cost-of-living giveaway budget, warning that Government measures must not become "part of the problem".

The "sky-high" cost of car rentals makes the front page of the Irish Daily Mail. The paper says tourists are "shunning" holidays in Ireland because the price of a car rental is so prohibitive.

The Echo leads with a multi-million euro investment plan for Carrigaline, Co Cork.

The Belfast Telegraph gives reaction from unionist leaders to the news the BBC is axing its live coverage of Orange Order marches on the Twelfth of July.

The papers in Britain lead on a new food strategy for England and reported criticism of the Rwanda migrant plan from Prince Charles.

The Daily Telegraph calls the food scheme the “PM’s plan to grow for Britain” while The Guardian runs a quote calling it “a huge missed opportunity”.

The Financial Times says the strategy rejects recommendations from a major review of England’s food situation in a “bid to keep right-wingers on side”, while the i says Tory rebels are involved in a new plot to unseat the British prime minister.

The Times and the Daily Mail report that Prince Charles has privately criticised the British government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda.

Meanwhile, The Sun says Charles will host an episode of Strictly from Buckingham Palace with his wife, Camilla.

The Daily Express reports a surge in UK holidays as a result of travel disruptions.

The Daily Mirror says Stuart Campbell, convicted of the murder of Danielle Jones, is making a bid for freedom.

And the Daily Star splashes on the reported gate-crashing of Britney Spears’ wedding by her ex-husband.

