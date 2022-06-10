Leaving Cert maths paper one 'fair and encouraging', says expert

Over 131,000 students have finished their third of exams in this year’s Leaving and Junior Cert. For the first time since 2019, students are sitting the tests in the traditional format.

Today’s Leaving Cert higher level maths paper one was “fair and encourage”, while the ordinary paper had some “heavy parts”, according to Studyclix subject expert Stephen Begley, a Maths teacher at Dundalk Grammar school in Co Louth.

“A very fair, well guided and encouraging paper. Students really were given the benefit of the doubt due to covid lockdowns in this exam. With so much time missed the decent choice and learned-back style of questions really compensated this.

“The short questions were presented, for the most part, in a direct and concise manner, with none of them asking for anything intensely demanding.

“All in all - it’s a great start for HL maths students in what I believe is a generous paper.”

For the Leaving Cert ordinary level maths paper one, Mr Begley said, “the usual suspects of Complex Numbers, Algebra and the beloved Simultaneous Equations, Calculus, Arithmetic along with Functions and Sequences and Series graced the short questions.

“While Functions, Calculus, Area and Arithmetic dominated the long questions.

“Surprisingly, the typically featured and much anticipated Sequences and Series style long question did not appear which surely would’ve disappointed some.

“All in all, with the option of choice and selection of topics on offer, I think all involved would deem this a fair and doable paper.”