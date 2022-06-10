Conor McGregor buys third Dublin pub

Conor McGregor has reportedly purchased a third Dublin pub with the acquisition of the Waterside Bar in Howth.

The UFC star already owns the Black Forge Inn in Dublin 12 and the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh.

McGregor, 33, "quietly" purchased the Waterside Bar from a group of local businessmen, The Currency reports.

The pub is right beside Howth Yacht Club.

This is likely to be a big plus for McGregor as he is a keen sailor, along with his father Tony, and owns a number of pubs.

He shared pictures at sea from the Monaco GP a number of weeks ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Since purchasing the Black Forge Inn for €2 million in 2020, McGregor has invested a further €1 million into the venue.

He regularly shares pictures from nights out at the pub, along with friends and his fiancee Dee Devlin.

Last week he shared pictures from a surprise birthday for his sister Erin at The Black Forge Inn.