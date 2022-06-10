Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 17:50

Conor McGregor buys third Dublin pub

Conor McGregor has reportedly purchased a third Dublin pub with the acquisition of the Waterside Bar in Howth.
Conor McGregor buys third Dublin pub

Conor McGregor has reportedly purchased a third Dublin pub with the acquisition of the Waterside Bar in Howth.

The UFC star already owns the Black Forge Inn in Dublin 12 and the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh.

McGregor, 33, "quietly" purchased the Waterside Bar from a group of local businessmen, The Currency reports.

The pub is right beside Howth Yacht Club.

This is likely to be a big plus for McGregor as he is a keen sailor, along with his father Tony, and owns a number of pubs.

He shared pictures at sea from the Monaco GP a number of weeks ago.

Since purchasing the Black Forge Inn for €2 million in 2020, McGregor has invested a further €1 million into the venue.

He regularly shares pictures from nights out at the pub, along with friends and his fiancee Dee Devlin.

Last week he shared pictures from a surprise birthday for his sister Erin at The Black Forge Inn.

More in this section

HSE to spend €500,000 on condoms to fight STD battle HSE to spend €500,000 on condoms to fight STD battle
Video sharing platform Tik Tok to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland Video sharing platform Tik Tok to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland
Warning over rising Covid-19 cases as patients in hospital almost double in fortnight Warning over rising Covid-19 cases as patients in hospital almost double in fortnight
Dermot Kennedy to play his 'biggest headline show' in Dublin this weekend

Dermot Kennedy to play his 'biggest headline show' in Dublin this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more