Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 17:57

Man (80s) dead in two car collision in Cork

The two car collision occurred shortly after 12pm on Friday in Bandon
Man (80s) dead in two car collision in Cork

Amy Blaney

A man, aged in his 80s, has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Bandon, Co Cork.

The two car collision occurred shortly after 12pm on Friday on the R585, Dunmanway Road, Bandon.

The driver of one of the cars involved, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

None of the other occupants required hospital treatment.

The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital and the local Coroner has been notified.

The road at the crash site is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

HSE to spend €500,000 on condoms to fight STD battle HSE to spend €500,000 on condoms to fight STD battle
Video sharing platform Tik Tok to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland Video sharing platform Tik Tok to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland
Warning over rising Covid-19 cases as patients in hospital almost double in fortnight Warning over rising Covid-19 cases as patients in hospital almost double in fortnight
Dermot Kennedy to play his 'biggest headline show' in Dublin this weekend

Dermot Kennedy to play his 'biggest headline show' in Dublin this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more