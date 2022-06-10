Man (80s) dead in two car collision in Cork

Amy Blaney

A man, aged in his 80s, has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Bandon, Co Cork.

The two car collision occurred shortly after 12pm on Friday on the R585, Dunmanway Road, Bandon.

The driver of one of the cars involved, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

None of the other occupants required hospital treatment.

The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital and the local Coroner has been notified.

The road at the crash site is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.