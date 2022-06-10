Video sharing platform Tik Tok to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland

Amy Blaney

The video sharing platform Tik Tok has announced plans to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland.

The move to hire an additional 1,000 works is part of the company’s future expansion plans. The company already hires over 2,000 people in Ireland.

The announcement was welcomed today by the IDA, together with the Taoiseach Michéal Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The news was shared with the Taoiseach and IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan at a meeting with TikTok CEO Shouzi Chew and senior company leaders, at which both were advised of TikTok’s strategy globally and Ireland’s role in it and updated on TikTok’s growth in Ireland.

The Taoiseach said: “Tik Tok’s latest expansion further embeds Ireland as an important hub for its European and Global operations, and is clear evidence of its commitment to this country.

“The substantial number of additional, highly skilled jobs being created is testament to the strength of Ireland’s offering, which includes a strong talent base and collaborative ecosystem.”

Mr Varadkar acknowledged the growth of the video sharing platform since arriving in Ireland.

Following the meeting Mr Varadkar said: “TikTok’s growth since coming to Ireland has been truly incredible. At the start of 2022, TikTok had over 2,000 employees in Ireland, and the addition of another 1,000 this year really underlines the company’s commitment to Ireland, our people and the environment we have worked hard to create here.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “TikTok has expanded rapidly since establishing in Dublin in 2019.

“News of these additional 1,000 jobs, adding to its already substantial headcount, underscores the strategic importance of Ireland in TikTok’s global operations, with its Dublin site now base for a number of the company’s critical functions.”