Gardaí arrest 182 people for drink and drug driving over bank holiday weekend

Amy Blaney

Gardaí arrested 182 people for drink and drug driving over the June bank holiday weekend, while there were 2,960 detections for speeding offences.

Over the long weekend, 69 of those drivers were arrested for alleged drug driving, while 113 drivers were arrested for alleged drink driving.

This compares to 32 arrests for drug driving and 115 arrests for drink driving in 2019.

Tragically, eight people died in six fatal road collisions over the bank holiday weekend. Three of those were drivers, three motorcyclists, one passenger and one pedestrian.

Comparing with the June Bank Holiday weekend in 2019 there was also eight deaths on our roads in six fatal collisions.

Gardaí said: “While significant progress was made on our roads over recent years in reducing road deaths these fatalities, and a further Road Death yesterday Thursday 9th June 2022, brings the total number killed on our roads in 2022 to 79.

“These 79 fatalities are an increase of 32 road fatalities compared to date in 2021 and an increase of 15 road fatalities compared to date in 2019.”

Other fixed charge offences handed out over the weekend included 191 charges for using a mobile phone, 63 for unaccompanied learner drivers and 77 for not wearing a seatbelt.

In addition, 311 vehicles were detained under section 41 Road Traffic Act for offences such as no driving licence, no insurance and no NCT.

Over the June Bank Holiday, a Garda operation was put in place between 7am Thursday, June 2nd and 7am Tuesday, June 7th.