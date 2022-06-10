Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 09:48

Opposition calls for emergency budget as inflation reaches 38-year high

Co-leader of the Party Roisin Shortall said the government need to establish an emergency fund to help those most at risk.
Opposition calls for emergency budget as inflation reaches 38-year high

Kenneth Fox

The Social Democrats are calling on the government to introduce a mini budget following the publication of figures which show inflation at a 38-year high.

The party says the historic inflation rate coupled with the announcement that interest rates are on the way up in the coming weeks will compound the financial difficulties already facing many families.

Co-leader of the Party Roisin Shortall said the government need to establish an emergency fund to help those most at risk.

She said: "What is desperately needed now is an emergency fund because there are people who are going to go under as a result of these price hikes and inflation."

It comes as figures from the Central Statistics Office shows Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation accelerated to 7.8 per cent in May. That is up from 7.0 per cent in April.

The pick-up in CPI inflation reflected sharp electricity (10.3 per cent) and natural gas (7 per cent) price rises implemented in May by energy companies.

However, there were also substantial rises in food (0.7 per cent) and clothing (1.7 per cent) in May, while CPI inflation excluding energy was weaker at 4.7 per cent. Ireland’s HICP inflation rate was 8.3 per cent in May, slightly above the flash euro area reading of 8.1 per cent.

In terms of the private rents index, the most timely measure of residential rent inflation, it rose by 1.6 per cent in May, up 11.2 per cent on the year and is now already 10.5 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic Q4 2019 level.

The CPI private rents index is also consistent with alternative Daft data, indicating rents were up 12.6 per cent in the year to April.

The clear message is that demand for rental property has surged since the end of the pandemic but without additional supply.

Meanwhile, the CSO also published new data yesterday showing the Irish household savings rate rose to 19.1 per cent in Q1 2022, up from 15.8 per cent in Q4 2021.

It shows consumer spending early in 2022 was depressed by Omicron-related restrictions, which were lifted in January, but also that Irish households’ savings are high by international standards.

Consumer spending is expected to bounce back in Q2 2022 after a 0.7 per cent fall in Q1 2022 to above pre-pandemic levels.

More in this section

Government criticised for pace of providing State owned land for housing Government criticised for pace of providing State owned land for housing
Dogs banned from popular Dublin beaches during bathing season Dogs banned from popular Dublin beaches during bathing season
Information on death of Derry teen shot by plastic bullet released from archives Information on death of Derry teen shot by plastic bullet released from archives
Josh Dunne murder trial: Judge goes through evidence of last five weeks

Josh Dunne murder trial: Judge goes through evidence of last five weeks

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more