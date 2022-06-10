Clarity needed on Leaving Cert results date, says Trinity provost

Olivia Kelleher

The provost of Trinity College Dublin, Dr Linda Doyle, says that clarity is needed on when Leaving Certificate students can expect their results after delays last year led to a "very challenging" experience not only for students but for college management.

Dr Doyle told Morning Ireland, on RTÉ Radio 1, that she is aware of how much pressure students and their parents are under worrying about the issue.

“That is really challenging for us and really challenging for students. I can tell you that last year because of the delay in the Leaving Certificate results we had to have two different starts.

"All of our students from second year onwards started at one date. First year students started later. This meant first years had exams at sub optimal times. They were under more pressure.

"It meant double work for staff, and it meant a lot of extra pressure on top of the uncertainty we were all familiar with Covid.

"I think it is really important that we would get some clarity on that date and the sooner we get it the better.”

Meanwhile, Dr Doyle said that she was very pleased to see Trinity College climb up positions to 98th in the 2023 QS world ranking of universities.

The improvement was due to a rise in citations as well as a strong performance in academic and employer reputation surveys.

Dr Doyle said stronger research output contributed to their climb in the rankings. She indicatd she was delighted that Minister for Further Education, Simon Harris, has a plan in place to address lack of funding in Irish universities.

“That is the one key issue if you look across the world universities with the greatest investment do the best. I am delighted there is a plan."