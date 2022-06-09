Tricolour used on the state car of Michael Collins to go under the hammer

By David Young, PA

An Irish flag that flew from the state car of Michael Collins is to go under the hammer.

It is one of a series of historically significant lots up for auction related to the political upheaval on the island in the early decades of the 20th century.

Next week’s sale at Bloomfield Auctions in Belfast also features a set of chairs that republican leader Collins once gifted to one of his sisters as a wedding present.

In recent months, the auction house sold a stick once used by Collins for £52,000 (€60,000) and a lock of the IRA commander’s hair for £18,000.

The auction house will also try to sell a 110-year-old printing plate inscribed with the words of the Ulster Covenant.

A 110-year-old printing plate inscribed with the Ulster Covenant

Hundreds of thousands of unionists signed the Ulster Solemn League and Covenant in 1912 as they pledged to resist Home Rule on the island of Ireland.

The plate was used to print copies of the covenant during the turbulent constitutional crisis.

Managing director of Bloomfield Auctions Karl Bennett said the sale of the inscribed plate was timely, given last year’s centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland.

“The plate we have up for sale is 110 years old and is inscribed with the Ulster Covenant. It would make a fantastic addition to a museum’s collection or for someone with a keen interest in history,” he said.

“We believe that this was the proof plate for the printing of the Ulster Covenant and I would expect it to make between £10,000 and £12,000.”

A set of chairs Michael Collins gifted one of his sisters. Photo: Bloomfield Auctions/PA

Mr Bennett added: “Also, as part of Tuesday’s sale, we have a set of chairs that Collins once gifted to one of his sisters as a wedding present.

“The set of six arts and crafts-style chairs were first sold some years ago by Michael Powell, Collins’ grandnephew.

“The chairs are very much in the style of the period. They come with a leather back and seat along with an oak frame.

“Alongside the chairs, we also have an Irish flag for sale which is from Collins’ own state car. I know there will be a lot of interest in these items, and I would estimate that the chairs will make between £5,000 to £7,000 and the flag will make £1,000 to £2,000.

“This upcoming sale is particularly interesting in that we have items from both sides of Irish history up for sale. These items are ideal for someone’s collection who is particularly interested in this important and turbulent time in our history.

“At Bloomfield Auctions, we believe that items such as these are vital to remembering as well as treasuring the past.”

The sale will take place on Tuesday, June 14th, both online and in the auction house. For more information visit bloomfieldauctions.co.uk