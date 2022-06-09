Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 11:44

Tayto Park founder Ray Coyle dies aged 70

Tayto Park founder Ray Coyle has died aged 70. 
In a short statement, his family said Mr Coyle died on Wednesday “peacefully, surrounded by his family”.

The businessman, from Meath, is well known for his work with Largo Food Snacks Group.

The organisation included brands such as Tayto, King crisps and Hunky Dory.

Mr Coyle also opened Tayto Park theme park and zoo in Ashbourne, Co Meath. This has become one of the country's one of the country's main visitor attractions.

Mr Coyle is survived by his wife Roz, his son Charles and his daughter Natalya.

