Mater Hospital urging public to avoid Emergency Department due to delays

Amy Blaney

The Mater Hospital in Dublin is appealing to the public to avoid its Emergency Department in non-urgent cases due to long delays.

The hospital said it is under “extreme pressure” due to high numbers presenting at the Emergency Department, and patients who are presenting at the hospital with “non-urgent” conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.

The hospital is advising patients with non-emergency conditions to contact their GP or minor injury units.

The hospital said: “Any patient who is in need of emergency hospital care will of course be seen and the Mater would urge such patients not to delay and to seek such care.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to the public and thank them for their understanding and cooperation.”