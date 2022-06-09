Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 06:38

Keir Starmer to meet President and Taoiseach amid protocol row

The Labour leader’s first official visit to Ireland comes as the UK proposes controversial legislation to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Keir Starmer to meet President and Taoiseach amid protocol row

By PA Reporters

Post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland are expected to dominate discussions when Sir Keir Starmer meets with political leaders in Dublin on Thursday.

The UK Labour leader’s talks with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin follow discussions with the British-Irish Chamber in Dublin.

His first visit to Ireland while at the helm of the UK opposition comes as the UK government proposes controversial legislation to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Starmer, who will visit Belfast as part of the trip, will also meet with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (left) in conversation with President Michael D Higgins
Taoiseach Micheál Martin (left) in conversation with President Michael D Higgins (Brian Lawless/PA)

The leader of the Irish Labour Party Ivana Bacik will also hold a meeting with Mr Starmer in Dublin.

On Friday, the Labour leader will be in Belfast to meet political leaders in Stormont, where he is expected to call for compromise and negotiation to end the political deadlock over the return of the powersharing Executive.

Addressing business leaders on Wednesday evening, Mr Starmer said: “Now is not a time for games, but for practical solutions, based on trust. And because this is how business operates, it is vital that you are round the table, and your voice is heard.”

Chamber director-general John McGrane said: “Today’s engagement with Sir Keir Starmer is extremely timely and important given the urgent need for all sides to work together and find pragmatic solutions to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“It’s vital that politics does not get in the way.”

More in this section

Working from home can invade into your family life, says Minister Working from home can invade into your family life, says Minister
‘Continued growth’ in number of electric cars licensed in Ireland ‘Continued growth’ in number of electric cars licensed in Ireland
Trinity College Dublin rises into top 100 universities in global rankings Trinity College Dublin rises into top 100 universities in global rankings
‘No delay’ in social and affordable housing despite rise in construction costs

‘No delay’ in social and affordable housing despite rise in construction costs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more