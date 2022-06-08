Appeal for witnesses to fatal collision between tractor and motorbike

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have appealed for witnesses to a collision between a tractor and a motorbike, which led to the death of a man in Co Tyrone.

The victim has been named by police as 49-year-old Ainslie Gordon, from Cookstown.

Mr Gordon died in hospital from his injuries following the road traffic collision on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt, on Tuesday evening.

The collision, involving a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike, occurred shortly after 8.30pm.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision – including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their inquiries – to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.

The Aughrim Road has now reopened.