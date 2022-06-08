Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 15:07

Pedestrian in his 70s in critical condition following Galway collision

Gardaí were alerted following a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian at about 10am
Pedestrian in his 70s in critical condition following Galway collision

Amy Blaney

A man in his 70s is in critical condition following a serious road traffic collision which took place in Galway City on Wednesday morning.

At about 10am, Gardaí were alerted following a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian at Prospect Hill.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Galway. His condition is understood to be critical.

The road at the site of the collision is currently closed pending examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage, including dash-cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Street Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Working from home can invade into your family life, says Minister Working from home can invade into your family life, says Minister
‘Continued growth’ in number of electric cars licensed in Ireland ‘Continued growth’ in number of electric cars licensed in Ireland
Taoiseach pleas with UK Government to pull back from unilateral action on protocol Taoiseach pleas with UK Government to pull back from unilateral action on protocol
‘No delay’ in social and affordable housing despite rise in construction costs

‘No delay’ in social and affordable housing despite rise in construction costs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more