Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 14:31

Two arrested over security alert which led to Coveney evacuation

The PSNI said weapons were also seized following operations in Belfast and Ballymena.
Two arrested over security alert which led to Coveney evacuation

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police investigating a security alert which led to Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney being evacuated from a peace event in Belfast have arrested two men.

Two firearms have also been seized following operations in the Shankill area of Belfast and in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Mr Coveney had to leave the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in north Belfast on March 25th.

The Houben Centre in the Crumlin Road was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross Church was disrupted.

 

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device, which he believed to be a live bomb, to the church.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives investigating a hijacking and security alert in north Belfast on Friday March 25 have arrested two men.

“A 46-year-old male was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Shankill area.

“Two suspected firearms have been recovered and a vehicle has been taken away for examination.

“As part of the operation, a 51-year-old male was arrested in the Ballymena area under the Terrorism Act. A van has been seized and taken away for examination.

“Both men are currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite of Musgrave police station in Belfast.”

More in this section

Taoiseach pleas with UK Government to pull back from unilateral action on protocol Taoiseach pleas with UK Government to pull back from unilateral action on protocol
Passport Service working to improve turnaround time, 600,000 issued this year Passport Service working to improve turnaround time, 600,000 issued this year
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages
‘Continued growth’ in number of electric cars licensed in Ireland

‘Continued growth’ in number of electric cars licensed in Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more