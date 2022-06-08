What the regional papers say: Waterford Castle 'cruel' dismissal, tragic death of motorcyclist

A wide range of stories feature in this week's regional papers, from the principal in Portlaoise, who stole €100,000 from a school for children with learning difficulties, to the dismissal of Waterford Castle's general manager by her brother, described by the Workplace Relations Commission as "cruel" and "disrespectful". Meanwhile, in Mayo there are growing concerns over a major backlog in legal cases in the district courts.

A 16-page motoring supplement is featured inside the Nationalist, the Kildare Nationalist and the Laois Nationalist, while a 16-page pull out of communions and confirmations is inside the Waterford News and Star.

The Nationalist in Carlow leads with tributes to the motorcyclist and father of three Ollie Heslin, who was killed in a tragic road collision on Saturday.

The Kildare Nationalist also reports Mr Heslin's death following a tragic road traffic collision outside Kilkenny City.

The Laois Nationalist leads with a picture of six-year-old Emma who died after treatment for brain cancer. Her mother says her daughter left an "amazing legacy".

The Waterford News and Star reports that Bernadette Walsh has received €23,000 in compensation following her dismissal from her position as general manager of Waterford Castle by her brother, Seamus Walsh. The Workplace Relations Commission said the dismissal was "cruel" and "disrespectful".

Elsewhere, the Roscommon Herald reports that a new contract for the N5 bypass project is expected to be signed in the next three months of next year.

The Western People report that a major backlog in legal cases in the district courts in Mayo.