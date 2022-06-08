What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 08:33

The beginning of the State exams, a report on cocaine use in young adults, and Government incentives for remote work feature on Wednesday's front pages.

As the State exams start, teachers are still needed for examiner roles, according to the Irish Times. The study which has found rising cocaine use in young adults also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner leads with the study, reporting an increase in hospital cases due to cocaine use.

Employees will be offered three free days at remote working hubs in a new Government plan, according to the Irish Independent.

“Daily attacks” on Boris Johnson from within his own party, significant industrial action and Kyiv’s call for more weapons feature on the UK papers.

The Guardian says Conservatives who tried to oust the British prime minister are drawing up plans for “vote strikes” to paralyse law-making and make the most of the confidence vote.

The prime minister will face “daily attacks” from the backbenches, reports the i, while The Daily Telegraph has Mr Johnson being urged to give leadership rival Jeremy Hunt the job of Chancellor to stabilise the party.

Cabinet ministers are pressuring Mr Johnson to cut taxes if he wants to stay in No 10, according to The Times, with the Daily Express saying the move will be used to “silence Tory rebels”.

The Independent says the prime minister has been warned against a “show-of-strength” confrontation with Brussels as he tries to secure further support within the UK government.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators will later this month undertake the biggest outbreak of industrial action in the industry in a generation, in a story covered by the Daily Mail and Metro.

“Can’t someone sort this out?” asks the Daily Mirror along with a photograph of continuing “airport hell”, with The Sun saying Britons will holiday in their back gardens due to the string of “crippling” transport strikes and the cost-of-living crisis.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a fresh appeal to the West for more weapons as he said a stalemate with Russia is “not an option”, reports the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says the “double whammy” of storms and pollens will cause “sneeze hell” this week.

