More than 131,000 students to begin State exams today

James Cox

More than 131,000 students will begin their Leaving Certificate, Applied and Junior Cycle examinations this morning.

This year marks the full return of externally delivered examinations for all candidates since the year before the Covid pandemic.

The numbers expected to sit exams this year has increased by six per cent compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley is wishing student well this morning and commended them for showing such resilience during the pandemic.

Ms Foley said: "They have shown tremendous resilience, determination and focus over these past two years, and they've been an extremely challenging two years, but they've just got on with the work at hand.

"They begin their exams now, and today they have an opportunity to showcase all the time and work that they have put in over these two years, so I wish them well."

Meanwhile, the HSE is warning students of the dangers of excess stress, as exams begin across the country this morning.

Students are being encouraged to spot the signs of stress, and to take steps to manage their anxiety levels.

Dr Joseph Morning is the mental health editor for youth website Spunout, he has outlined some tips for reducing stress.

"Really basic, but really important is sleep. Getting a good night's sleep can really set you up and lay the groundwork. What you're eating is important too, you need to fuel your body.

"The last thing that's really important, make sure you keep perspective. Exams are definitely important, but they're not the most important thing. In 10 years' time, you probably won't be able to remember what you got in your Leaving Cert."

There are new guidelines for this year's exams, with students with Covid-19, or Covid symptoms, asked to stay away from exam centres for an eight-day period.

To facilitate this, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) will hold a second set of deferred exams for students who cannot attend due to Covid-19, along with serious injuries or bereavement.

Those exams will run from June 30th to July 16th. This has prompted concerns from students, parents and teachers over a delayed results date.

The SEC has said a date for Leaving Cert results will be announced "as soon as possible".