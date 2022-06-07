Canadian man charged with dangerous driving after hit and run kills father of three

Sarah Slater

A Canadian man has been remanded in custody after appearing before Kilkenny District Court charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a father of three.

Ollie Heslin, 42, from Castleroe, Maganey, Co Kildare was taking part in a charity motorcycle run for Carlow’s Holy Angels Day Care Centre for children with special needs when a car collided with his motorbike at 4.50pm last Saturday at an area known as Blanchville, Clifden, Co Kilkenny.

James Hardy, 35, from 172 Right Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy. Hardy is charged with driving a vehicle registration number 211D4002 in a manner including speed and dangerous to the public contrary to Section 53 (1) of the Road Traffic Act 2011 on the R712.

Two others were seriously injured when the car also collided with them. They were rushed to University Hospital Waterford where their conditions were described as stable. It is understood that the two motorcyclists suffered a number of fractures.

The scene was forensically examined by garda crash investigators for a number of hours following the collision.

Officers have interviewed a large number of people following an appeal for witnesses to come forward and for drivers with dash-cam footage to provide it to them.

Mr Hardy was arrested on Saturday evening and questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Bail application

Following lengthy legal argument and a fully contested bail application Judge Carthy remanded the accused in custody to Cloverhill Prison with consent to bail. Judge Carthy imposed bail conditions of his own €50,000 bond, a €35,000 cash lodgement and a further independent surety of €50,000.

The accused is also to provide a phone number to the court and gardaí, be contactable at all times, he is to reside at his address in Canada but inform the Court and gardaí if he changes his address. Mr Hardy has also been ordered not to make any contact with any members of Mr Heslin’s family.

An application is expected to be made to the Court to allow Mr Hardy to re-appear before the court via video link from Canada if the financial conditions are fulfilled.

Judge Carthy ordered the accused to re-appear before Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday of next week.

Meanwhile, Mr Heslin, who worked as a manager with security firm Netwatch, is survived by his wife Sophia and three daughters Amelia, Elodie and Isabella, his mother Mary and father Mick, brothers Colm, Terence and Fergal.

Mr Heslin’s Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday at The Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Levistown, Co Kildare. His remains will be cremated at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

His death notice on rip.ie reads: "Sadly missed by his loving wife Sophia, daughters Amelia, Elodie, Isabella. His mother Mary and father Mick, brothers Colm, Terence and Fergal, sisters-in-law Michelle, Averil and Maire, nephews Seth, Caleb and Fionn, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.”

The family have asked for donations instead of flowers to be given to Barnardo’s online.