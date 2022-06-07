Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 16:27

Public urged to contact GPs prior to CUH Emergency Department due to delays

CUH said the increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission
Public urged to contact GPs prior to CUH Emergency Department due to delays

Amy Blaney

Cork University Hospital has requested the public to contact their GP or South Doc prior to attending the Emergency Department due to long delays.

The hospital said the increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.

A spokesperson for CUH said: "The Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) is exceptionally busy today and over the last number of days.  Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue."

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

 Other options are available at:

 Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork - Telephone - 021-4926900

 Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital - Telephone 027 50133

 Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital - Telephone 022 – 58506.

 

More in this section

Passport Service working to improve turnaround time, 600,000 issued this year Passport Service working to improve turnaround time, 600,000 issued this year
Coroner ‘startled’ by British Attorney General’s failure to reply to files query Coroner ‘startled’ by British Attorney General’s failure to reply to files query
Taoiseach to unveil bust of John Hume at European Parliament Taoiseach to unveil bust of John Hume at European Parliament
Man due in court over death for father-of-three at motorcycle charity event in Kilkenny

Man due in court over death for father-of-three at motorcycle charity event in Kilkenny

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more