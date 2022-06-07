Public urged to contact GPs prior to CUH Emergency Department due to delays

Amy Blaney

Cork University Hospital has requested the public to contact their GP or South Doc prior to attending the Emergency Department due to long delays.

The hospital said the increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.

A spokesperson for CUH said: "The Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) is exceptionally busy today and over the last number of days. Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue."

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

Other options are available at:

Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork - Telephone - 021-4926900

Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital - Telephone 027 50133

Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital - Telephone 022 – 58506.