Covid online shopping surge drives 37% rise in DHL revenues

Gordon Deegan

The sharp rise in international online shopping during the Covid pandemic contributed to revenues at the Irish arm of logistics giant, DHL last year surging by 37 per cent to €143.19 million.

DHL Express Ireland Ltd saw its pre-tax profits last year increased by 27 per cent from to €5.09 million, according to newly filed accounts.

The Dublin-based firm recorded the €1.08 million rise in pre-tax profits as revenues rose by €38.86 million to €143.19 million.

According to the directors’ report, a key trend during 2021 “has been the significant increases in international e-commerce volumes across our network”.

“This is especially apparent in relation to our inbound delivery volume with growth driven by Irish consumers shopping online with international retailers,” the report states.

The directors said revenues last year increased ‘significantly’ on 2020 and “represents a very strong recovery from 2020 which was heavily impacted by the pandemic”.

The directors state that its core International Air Express service - import and export, represents the largest contribution to total turnover and was also a key driver of growth during the year.

With commercial airlines operating much reduced services during 2021 due to Covid-19, the directors state that there was a strong demand for International Express services throughout the year.

Numbers employed by the company last year increased from 393 to 445 as staff costs rose from €22.7 million to €26.6 million.

Owned by the German-based Deutsche Post firm, the report states that further investments are planned in 2022 to strengthen the DHL network in Ireland.