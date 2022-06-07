Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 16:35

Covid online shopping surge drives 37% rise in DHL revenues

Irish arm of logistics giant saw pre-tax profits jump 27 per cent last year
Covid online shopping surge drives 37% rise in DHL revenues

Gordon Deegan

The sharp rise in international online shopping during the Covid pandemic contributed to revenues at the Irish arm of logistics giant, DHL last year surging by 37 per cent to €143.19 million.

DHL Express Ireland Ltd saw its pre-tax profits last year increased by 27 per cent from to €5.09 million, according to newly filed accounts.

The Dublin-based firm recorded the €1.08 million rise in pre-tax profits as revenues rose by €38.86 million to €143.19 million.

According to the directors’ report, a key trend during 2021 “has been the significant increases in international e-commerce volumes across our network”.

“This is especially apparent in relation to our inbound delivery volume with growth driven by Irish consumers shopping online with international retailers,” the report states.

The directors said revenues last year increased ‘significantly’ on 2020 and “represents a very strong recovery from 2020 which was heavily impacted by the pandemic”.

The directors state that its core International Air Express service - import and export, represents the largest contribution to total turnover and was also a key driver of growth during the year.

With commercial airlines operating much reduced services during 2021 due to Covid-19, the directors state that there was a strong demand for International Express services throughout the year.

Numbers employed by the company last year increased from 393 to 445 as staff costs rose from €22.7 million to €26.6 million.

Owned by the German-based Deutsche Post firm, the report states that further investments are planned in 2022 to strengthen the DHL network in Ireland.

More in this section

Passport Service working to improve turnaround time, 600,000 issued this year Passport Service working to improve turnaround time, 600,000 issued this year
Coroner ‘startled’ by British Attorney General’s failure to reply to files query Coroner ‘startled’ by British Attorney General’s failure to reply to files query
Taoiseach to unveil bust of John Hume at European Parliament Taoiseach to unveil bust of John Hume at European Parliament
Man due in court over death for father-of-three at motorcycle charity event in Kilkenny

Man due in court over death for father-of-three at motorcycle charity event in Kilkenny

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more