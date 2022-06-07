Counsellor urges students to eat, sleep and plan sensibly ahead of Leaving Cert

Olivia Kelleher
A career guidance counsellor has urged students to take a sensible approach to eating, sleeping and planning issues such as transport well ahead of their Leaving Certificate examinations.
"And obviously, look at the nutrition, any transport issues in terms of getting to the exam. You don’t want any stress around any of that and just plan it the night before."
Mr Mooney says having the timetable printed out can be very helpful because as the exam weeks go on a student may inadvertently think it's an afternoon or a morning exam.
“So parents should keep an eye on that right through until the last paper to make sure there’s no slip ups.”
Meanwhile, student Alex Rowley told the show that he has cut down on energy drinks and caffeine as his examinations draw near.
"I think getting to bed at a decent time, maybe ten o’clock also helps.